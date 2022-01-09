The director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, countered this Saturday, the 8th, President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded a public retraction from him. The reaction of the head of the regulatory agency came two days after Bolsonaro raised suspicions about the body’s board, when he complained about Anvisa’s approval for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19. In an interview with a radio station in Pernambuco, Bolsonaro asked, in an insinuating tone, “what is Anvisa’s interest behind this?”.

Barra Torres challenged Bolsonaro to provide evidence of corruption against him. “If you do not have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you cite so much, retract”, demanded the military from the Navy reserve, appointed by Bolsonaro himself to the position. “We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead. Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite.”

The authorization to vaccinate children against covid-19 motivated a series of criticism from the president and government actions that delayed the start of immunization. In December, he guided the Ministry of Health to adopt the collection of medical prescriptions and to promote a public consultation on the subject. Despite this, the ministry gave the go-ahead for childhood immunization on January 5, due to pressure from public opinion and medical experts. (https://saude.estadao.com.br/noticias/geral,ministerio-da-saude-vacinacao-infantil-criancas-autorizacao,70003942501).

The current stance of the head of Anvisa differs from his behavior at the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, before being confirmed in office by Congress, he was, alongside the president, in a demonstration of Bolsonaristas in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília. In testimony to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Covid, in May last year, Barra Torres admitted that it was “an inappropriate act”.

Read the full note:

Note – Office of Anvisa’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antonio Barra Torres

Regarding the recent questioning of the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, regarding the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old, in which he asks “What is Anvisa’s interest behind this there?”, Anvisa’s President Director, Antonio Barra Torres , responds:

Mr President, as General Officer of the Brazilian Navy, I served my country for 32 years. I have based my personal life on austerity and honor. Honor to my family who, with all kinds of difficulties, allowed me to have access to the best possible education, for the only child of a nursing assistant and a railroad worker.

As a doctor, Mr President, I have tried to keep reason ahead of feeling. But I suffered with every loss, regretted every failure, and made a point of being myself, the bearer of the worst news, when death took a patient from me.

As a Christian, Mr President, I sought to fulfill the commandments, even though I embraced the career of arms. I never bore false witness.

I will die without knowing wealth Mr President. But I will die worthy. I never appropriated what wasn’t mine and I don’t even intend to do that, in front of Anvisa. I really appreciate the moral values ​​that my parents practiced and that through their example I was able to add to my character.

If you have information that raises the slightest indication of corruption on this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Determine an immediate police investigation on my person, by the way, on anyone who works today at Anvisa, which I am proud to be part of.

Now, if you don’t have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you quote so much, retract.

We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead.

Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite.

Antonio Barra Torres

President Director – Anvisa Rear Admiral RM1 Brazilian Navy Doctor

