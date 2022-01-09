By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The president of the National Health Surveillance Agency, Antonio Barra Torres, asked in a note released on Saturday night that President Jair Bolsonaro denounce him and open an investigation against him and Anvisa officials or that he retract the insinuations. he made this week about the regulatory body that authorized Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

“If you have information that raises the slightest indication of corruption on this Brazilian, don’t waste time or prevaricate, Mr. President. Order immediate police investigation into my person. By the way, about anyone who works at Anvisa today, which I am proud to be part of”, said Barra Torres in the note.

“Now, if you do not have such information or evidence, exercise the greatness that your position demands and, by the God you cite so much, retract. We are fighting the same enemy and there is still a lot of war ahead. Reviewing a wrong speech or act will not diminish you in any way. Quite the opposite,” he concluded.

In an interview on Thursday, Bolsonaro, who often and without a scientific basis, questions the effectiveness of vaccines, asked what was behind Anvisa’s decision to authorize the Pfizer immunizer for children aged 5 to 11 years and what would be the interest of the agency in making the decision, stating that the measure was not based on concern for the health of the population.

On the occasion, the president also repeated false information that Covid-19 did not victimize children in Brazil and that vaccines did not have their safety and efficacy attested for this age group.

“Are you going to vaccinate your child against something that the young person by himself the possibility of dying is almost zero? What’s behind it? What is Anvisa’s interest behind this? What is the interest of people who are obsessed with vaccines? Is it for your life? For your health? If it were, they would be worried about other illnesses, and they’re not. When it comes to children, don’t get carried away by propaganda,” said the president, who also called the agency’s decision “regrettable.”

In his note, Barra Torres, who is a Navy Rear Admiral and was appointed to a board of Anvisa and later to the command of the agency by Bolsonaro, stated that, in his life as a doctor and military man, he did not accumulate wealth and that he never appropriated it. of what wasn’t yours. He also said that he never bore false witness.

“As a Christian, Mr. President, I sought to fulfill the commandments, even though I embraced the career of arms. I have never given false witness,” said Barra Torres.

“I’m going to die without knowing wealth, Mr. President. But I will die worthy. I never appropriated what wasn’t mine and I don’t even intend to do that in front of Anvisa. I really appreciate the moral values ​​that my parents practiced and that through their example I was able to add to my character”, he added.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?