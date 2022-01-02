The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) spoke this Sunday afternoon (2) about news published in the media, which reveal the non-compliance with sanitary protocols by vessels operating cruises along the Brazilian coast. “Anvisa will investigate the facts and, if irregularities are found, those responsible will be penalized under the terms of Law No. 6437, of August 20, 1977, without prejudice to the applicable civil, administrative and criminal liabilities. Among the penalties are fines and even suspension of vessel activities. Anvisa will also inform the other control bodies”, highlighted the agency’s press office in a note.

According to Anvisa Resolution, RDC No. 574, of 2021, the activities of vessels may be suspended, by determination of Anvisa, as a result of the identification of risks to public health or non-compliance with current health regulations.

Also according to Anvisa, the vessel Costa Diadema has its non-essential activities prohibited on board, and the sanitary safety protocols inside the vessel must be complied with until all travelers disembark.

Another cruise, the MSC Splendida, also had its operation interrupted on December 30th and the resumption of its operation depends on a new evaluation by the Agency.

“Anvisa continues to supervise the other vessels operating on the Brazilian coast and has already intensified epidemiological and sanitary investigation actions to control the transmission of Sars-Cov-2 on board vessels and the spread of the disease”, the note emphasizes.

The Agency emphasizes that non-compliance with sanitary protocols and non-compliance with restriction measures imposed by the authorities constitute sanitary infractions that, if confirmed after investigation in an administrative process, result in fines and suspension of activities.

Temporary suspension of cruises

Given the sudden increase in cases of infection by covid-19 detected on vessels and national and world epidemiological data, especially on the appearance and transmission in national territory of the Ômicron variant, last Friday(31), Anvisa has already recommended the Ministry of Health the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, until the issues involving a possible resumption of operations are discussed.

The Agency also recalls the difficulties imposed by the municipalities that receive the vessels and the outbreaks of Covid-19 identified on board. In this regard, it reiterates the need for a provisional suspension of cruise ship activities, until evidence of non-compliance with the sanitary protocols by the companies responsible for the vessels is verified, that there is an adequate federative articulation involving the municipalities that will receive the ships and, above all, the change in the epidemiological scenario.

This Monday (3rd), Avisa said it would add new data to the statement sent to the Ministry of Health to reinforce the recommendation for the immediate provisional suspension of the cruise ship season.

This Sunday, the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS Rio), in contact with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), was informed of the existence of about 20 confirmed cases of covid-19 on the MSC ship precious, which arrived this morning (2nd) at the Port of Rio, from Armação de Búzios, in Região dos Lagos.

