Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/10/2023 – 21:19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced the recall of 2.2 million bottles of apple-flavored Cereser Cider, in addition to ordering the suspension of the sale and distribution of the drink. The measure was taken last Friday (29) because there is a possibility of the presence of small fragments of glass in the drink, which could cause cuts in the mouth or parts of the intestine if ingested.

According to Anvisa, the company CRS Brands Indústria de Comércio, owner of the brand, began the voluntary collection of bottles on September 25th and informed the regulatory agency of the case. “Approximately 0.2% of the affected batches may have been impacted by changes to the containers during the filling process, which led to the transfer of small glass fragments into the bottles,” Anvisa reported.

In total, 28 lots will be collected, manufactured on 07/22/2023 and from 08/16/2023 to 09/02/2023. The bottles are made of green glass, measuring 660 ml.

Lots:

L22 203 742 07

L22 203 743 07

L22 228 751 07

L22 228 752 07

L22 229 752 07

L22 229 753 07

L22 230 753 07

L22 230 754 07

L22 231 754 07

L22 231 755 07

L22 235 756 07

L22 236 756 07

L22 236 757 07

L22 237 757 07

L22 237 758 07

L22 237 759 07

L22 238 759 07

L22 238 760 07

L22 241 760 07

L22 241 761 07

L22 242 761 07

L22 242 762 07

L22 243 762 07

L22 243 763 07

L22 244 763 07

L22 244 764 07

L22 245 764 07

L22 245 765 07

What to do if I have an affected batch?

Consumers who purchased any of the lots involved should contact the company by calling 0800 702 2517 or by email at [email protected] to find out how to make delivery for collection or replacement.

To find out what batch the bottle is, just check the top of the packaging. The lot is printed in black on the gold seal, according to a statement released by the company.

Voluntary recall is carried out by the interested company so that the product is removed from the market immediately and efficiently. “CRS Brands apologizes for what happened and reaffirms that quality and safety are its main commitments,” says the statement.