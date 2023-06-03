The end of the requirements was motivated by the decision of the WHO to decree the end of the state of health emergency

Brazilians or foreigners entering Brazil no longer need to present proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test. Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) revoked the two ordinances edited during the pandemic with sanitary measures for entering the country.

According to Anvisa, the end of the requirements was motivated by the decision of the WHO (World Health Organization) to enact the end of the state of Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which had been in effect since March 2020.

The agency forwarded the guidelines to airlines, border posts and operators of ports and airports in a technical instruction published on May 23. Here’s the full (260 KB).

“this scenario [fim do estado internacional de emergência] enabled the determination that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health problem.”, reads in the document. “In this way, Brazil no longer requires travelers of international origin to prove vaccination against covid-19 or to present a negative test result, as well as the implementation by passenger terminal administrators and transport operators of prevention measures and mitigation [redução] of the disease.”

RULES MAINTAINED

Despite revoking the requirements for tests or vaccination certificates, Anvisa informed, in the technical note, that it maintained the recommendations for non-pharmacological preventive measures (such as the use of masks), and the rules for reporting and responding to suspected cases and confirmed.

The points of entry into Brazil, according to the technical note, must continue to have updated contingency plans to face future international health emergencies. Actions to ensure surveillance and care for suspected and confirmed cases of covid should also be maintained.

Anvisa also maintained the obligation for administrators of passenger terminals and means of transport to notify the regulatory agency of public health events during travel. The isolation of passengers with symptoms compatible with covid-19 or with confirmed contamination is maintained.

With information from Brazil Agency.