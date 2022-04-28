The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published a new resolution, this Wednesday (27), which updates inspection measures in relation to Kinder chocolates manufactured in Europe.

The new standard includes all Schoko-Bons products from Belgium. The ban on the marketing, distribution, import and use of Kinder brand products manufactured in Belgium by the Ferrero company was maintained. At the beginning of the month, the products of this factory were the target of an international alert reporting an outbreak of Salmonella typhimurium in branded chocolates.

“Ferrero do Brasil reported having identified the commercialization of lots of these products, imported by third parties into our country. This chocolate is made in cocoa and white flavors and is available in packs of 46g, 125g, 200g and 300g. The company also started the voluntary collection of the product”, informed Anvisa in a note.

The Agency advises the consumer to check on the back of the product if it was made in Belgium. If the chocolate comes from Belgium, it must not be consumed and the Ferrero Customer Service (telephone 0800 701 6595 and e-mail sacbrasil@ferrero.com) must be contacted to collect the goods.

Anvisa reported that it continues to monitor the case and adopt the necessary measures so that the Brazilian population is not exposed to risks.

