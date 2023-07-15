Estadão Contenti

07/14/2023 – 18:48

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) maintained the recommendation related to the sweetener aspartame, whose daily intake limit is 40 milligrams per kilogram of weight. In a note published this Friday, the 14th, the agency states that it will follow up with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the subject.

Last Thursday, the 13th, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a body linked to the WHO, included the product in a classification of “possibly carcinogenic” products. In parallel, the Joint Committee of Experts on Food Additives (JECFA) of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which worked in partnership with the WHO, saw no reason to change recommendations regarding dosage.

“After reviewing the available scientific literature, both assessments noted limitations in the available evidence in relation to cancer and also to other health effects”, says the Anvisa note.

Even so, the classification raised the alarm in regulatory agencies. While maintaining the current recommendation, Anvisa says it will discuss tools to increase inspection related to the product.

“So far, there is no change in the safety profile for the consumption of aspartame, so Anvisa will continue to closely monitor the advances of science on the subject. In addition, it is important to take into account that there are no new recommendations approved by the WHO”, says Anvisa.

Changes in packaging

“In this context, the Agency is already discussing alternatives to improve the rules for declaring sweeteners and other food additives in the list of ingredients, as well as the legibility requirements, which will allow the consumer to more easily identify the presence of these substances in food.”

Aspartame has a sweetening power 200 times greater than traditional sugar, and is found mainly in products such as artificial drinks (nectars, soft drinks), jellies, jellies, sauces, ice cream, chewing gum, cereal bars, etc.

In the list of possibly carcinogenic agents there are another 322 items, including aloe vera extract, carpentry and joinery activity, gasoline engine exhaust and ginkgo biloba extract.























