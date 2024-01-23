A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published last Friday (12 January 2024) the public competition notice to fill 50 vacancies for specialists in health regulation and surveillance.

Registration began on Monday (January 22nd) and will run until 4pm (Brasília time) on February 16th, 2024. The registration fee is R$ 160. The tests will be administered on April 21st , in the afternoon, in Brasília.

The starting salary is R$16,413.35 for a 40-hour week.

According to the notice, the competition will have two stages. The 1st consists of objective, discursive tests – eliminatory and classificatory – and title evaluation, with a classificatory nature. In the 2nd stage, a training course will be held, with elimination and classification.

The company contracted to execute the competition is the Cebraspe (Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events). Access here the notice.

The final result of the objective and provisional discursive tests will be announced on May 21, 2024. Those approved will join the regulatory agency's staff.

Who can participate

See below the distribution of vacancies and required higher education training:

Specialist in Health Regulation and Surveillance – Area 1

Vacancies: 3 (two for broad competition and one for black candidates)

Requirements: Diploma in chemical engineering, chemistry, biochemistry, materials engineering, mechanical engineering or agricultural engineering, recognized by the MEC (Ministry of Education).

3 (two for broad competition and one for black candidates) Diploma in chemical engineering, chemistry, biochemistry, materials engineering, mechanical engineering or agricultural engineering, recognized by the MEC (Ministry of Education). Specialist in Health Regulation and Surveillance – Area 2

Vacancies: 39 (29 for broad competition, two for people with disabilities and 8 for black people)

Requirements: Diploma in pharmacy, recognized by the MEC.

39 (29 for broad competition, two for people with disabilities and 8 for black people) Diploma in pharmacy, recognized by the MEC. Specialist in Health Regulation and Surveillance – Area 3

Vacancies: 5 (3 for broad competition, one for people with disabilities and one for black people)

Requirements: Diploma in biology, nursing, dentistry, biomedicine, physiotherapy or veterinary, recognized by the MEC.

5 (3 for broad competition, one for people with disabilities and one for black people) Diploma in biology, nursing, dentistry, biomedicine, physiotherapy or veterinary, recognized by the MEC. Specialist in Health Regulation and Surveillance – Area 4

Vacancies: 3 (two for broad competition and one for black people)

Requirements: Diploma in systems analysis, computer science, data processing, information systems, informatics, computer engineering, systems engineering or network engineering, recognized by the MEC.

With information from Brazil Agency