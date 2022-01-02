The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS Rio), in contact with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), was informed of the existence of about 20 confirmed cases of covid-19 on the ship MSC Preziosa, which arrived in the morning of today (2) to the Port of Rio, from Armação de Búzios, in the Lagos region.

Together, SMS Rio, Anvisa and the State Department of Health are carrying out an epidemiological investigation, “in order to determine the epidemiological scenario of the vessel and take prevention and control measures”, informed SMS Rio, in a note. All patients, as well as the approximately 35 to 40 contactees, are undergoing isolation on board. The Preziosa’s Onboard Medical Book has already been analyzed by the city’s Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS).

The liner was anchored in Copacabana to watch the fireworks display, then heading to Armação dos Búzios, where cases of the disease were found.

Anvisa informed the Brazil Agency, through his press office, which is on board, investigating the cases, and should release a note when the work is finished. There is, however, no certainty that the investigation will be completed this Sunday.

Testing

In a statement, MSC Cruises informed that frequent and daily tests of 10% of all guests and crew on the ship are part of the health monitoring routine, integrating the health and safety protocol defined and approved by Anvisa. As part of this routine, “we have identified a small number of covid-19 cases among those aboard the MSC Preziosa, which represents 0.6% of the total population on board. All cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. As defined by the protocol, we immediately isolate these people and their close contacts in a dedicated and separate section of the ship, in cabins with a balcony, following the measures foreseen for this type of situation. Health authorities closely monitor our operations and all information relating to suspicions or confirmation of cases is officially reported to them”.

MSC Cruises clarified that at the time of boarding, all guests aged 12 and over must present proof of full vaccination against covid-19. In addition, all guests aged 2 years and over must have a negative RT-PCR test done within 72 hours or antigen test done within 24 hours of departure, as well as a health questionnaire completed within six hours of commencement. of the trip. According to the company, the entire crew has the complete vaccination cycle and is tested weekly, in addition to 10% of the crew being tested daily.

He also revealed that, in Brazil, ships operate with a reduced capacity of 75% of occupancy, and during the voyage, social distance between groups of travelers and the use of face masks in public areas are mandatory. Indoor public spaces and environments such as theatre, lounges, restaurants, kids clubs they also work at reduced capacity.

The company said the ships MSC Seaside, MSC Preziosa and MSC Splendida “remain with the unchanged schedule of their future cruises.”

At the end of 2021, after recording covid-19 cases on two ships that were in Santos (SP) and Bahia, Anvisa recommended to the Ministry of Health the suspension of the cruise season in the country.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?