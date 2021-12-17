by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said this Friday that it is the target of “violent political activism”, in a statement released after statements by President Jair Bolsonaro made the day before in his weekly live after the agency authorized the application of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

“In October of this year, after its directors and its staff received death threats and all sorts of criminal acts by anti-vaccination agents, in the scope of vaccination for children, this National Agency is in the focus and target of violent political activism”, said Anvisa in the statement signed by the entire board.

On the live, Bolsonaro had stated that he would ask for the names of the members of Anvisa who approved the indication of the pediatric vaccine against Covid-19 by Pfizer, so that they would be publicly disclosed.

The president, who questions the effectiveness of immunization agents against Covid-19 in general, says that he has not yet been vaccinated and criticizes the mandatory nature of immunization and the so-called vaccine passport.

“I unofficially asked for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children from 5 years of age,” said the president in the traditional live broadcast on social media.

The agency highlighted in the note that it is averse to external pressures.

“Anvisa, an agency of the Brazilian State, comes to the public to inform that its work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”, he said.

“The public service carried out here, with regard to vaccine analysis, is based on science and offers the Ministry of Health, the manager of the National Immunization Plan (PNI), safe, effective and quality options,” he added.

The agency also stated that it is the transparency leader in administrative acts and all its resolutions are directly or indirectly linked to the name of all our servers, in one way or another.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work , which is to protect the health of the citizen”, he reinforced.

This Friday morning, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that vaccination against Covid-19 in children is not consensual, and highlighted that the Ministry wants to discuss the matter in depth.

Even with Anvisa’s approval, it is up to the federal government to purchase pediatric vaccines against Covid and decide on their inclusion in the National Immunization Program (PNI). According to Queiroga, this issue will be analyzed by the technical area and the minister is the last instance of the ministry.

“The analysis of the ministry, we are also going to give you a timetable, for Brazilian society, all the ‘steps’, all the steps”, he said.

At a press conference this Friday to talk about a study on booster doses, Queiroga was asked again about pediatric vaccination and declined to respond.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) expressed support for the decision by Anvisa and highlighted that Pfizer’s immunizing agent has already been approved for children by the European agency EMA and the North American agency FDA, among several other countries.

“It is important to highlight the warning from the World Health Organization (WHO), which points out that the public between 05 and 14 years is the most affected by the new wave of Covid-19 in Europe and, despite the lower risk compared to other age groups , no other vaccine-preventable disease caused as many deaths in children and adolescents in Brazil in 2021 as Covid-19. The pandemic is not over yet and the complete vaccination of the entire Brazilian population is urgent”, said the president of Conass, Carlos Lula, in a statement.

(Edited by Pedro Fonseca)

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?