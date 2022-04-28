American manufacturer’s immunizations already distributed by the Ministry of Health are valid for 12 months

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved on Wednesday (27.Apr.2022) the extension of the validity period of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

From now on, both the adult and pediatric versions already distributed by the Ministry of Health will be valid for 12 months, regardless of the deadline printed on the package.

According to Anvisa, the approval allows the pharmaceutical company to continue to import batches of the immunizer that have a validity period of less than 12 months. “This approval aims to speed up the offer of vaccines to the Brazilian population”, explained the health agency in note.

The decision was taken unanimously by the board of directors. It is based on the approval of the petition to extend the validity period already approved by the Agency’s Biological Products Management and opinions issued by the areas of registration and sanitary inspection.

Since April 2021, Pfizer’s anti-covid immunizer has been administered in Brazil. The messenger RNA vaccine applied in two doses is the most used in Brazil. It is available for children from 5 years old.