Brazil has 2,004 confirmed cases of the disease and one death; vaccines should start arriving in september

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced on Friday (5.Aug.2022) that it received the 2nd application for registration of a kit for testing monkeypox. Made by the company CPMH – Comércio e Indústria de Produtos Médico-Hospitalares e Odontológicas LTDA, the request was delivered to the health agency on August 2.

Previously, the agency had already received an application for registration from the company Biomédica. It is now awaiting additional information necessary for the completion of the analysis by the technical team.

For the release of the registration, the federal agency evaluates from the manufacturing process to the reliability of the results and the effectiveness of the diagnosis.

In noteAnvisa explained that, currently, the diagnosis of monkeypox in Brazil is “done through molecular PCR assays with methodology developed by the clinical analysis laboratory, based on validated protocols”.

Also according to the agency, “this form of action is regulated and is equivalent to that applied by different countries, especially when there is an epidemic caused by emerging etiological agents”.

PREVENTION AND TREATMENT

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced on Monday (Aug 1) that Brazil will receive from PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) the antiviral drug tecovirimat, used to treat monkeypox.

Previously, the ministry had already said that it also expects to receive from the organization in September the 1st shipment of vaccines against monkeypox, with 21,000 doses. The 2nd batch should arrive in November. In total, Brazil negotiates 50,000 doses.

The immunizer will be applied to health professionals, especially those who handle biological samples, and people who have contact with infected patients.

According to health authorities, at first, Brazil will not carry out a vaccination campaign against monkeypox, as the rate of transmissibility and lethality of the disease are low, unlike what was observed in covid-19.

NUMBERS

Brazil confirmed 2,004 cases of monkeypox as of Friday (5.Aug.2022). According to data from the Ministry of Health, the state with the most infected is São Paulo, with 1,501. Rio de Janeiro (230), Minas Gerais (81) and Goiás (38) follow. Here’s the intact of the epidemiological report (596 KB).

Until this Saturday (6.aug), Brazil confirmed one death caused by the disease, in Minas Gerais. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient had compromised immunity due to other health problems.

In the rest of the world, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), there are more 11 deaths from monkeypox. They were recorded in Nigeria (4), Central African Republic (2), Spain (2), Ghana (1), India (1) and Peru (1).

Regarding the number of cases globally, the country with the most infected is the USA, with 6,598. In 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, are Spain (4,577) and Germany (2,887). Brazil occupies the 6th position.

ABOUT MONKEYPOX

Since May, the world has had the biggest outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. O Power 360 prepared a report explaining monkeypox.

Read below the symptoms, forms of transmission, prevention and treatment: