Specialists in regulation and health surveillance will visit companies responsible for the largest cultivations of the plant in the country

A delegation of 3 employees from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) will travel to Colombia next week. Reason: to study the planting experiences of cannabis at the industrial level of the neighboring country.

The entourage includes 3 specialists in health regulation and surveillance:

The trip will be from July 16th to July 23rd. Anvisa representatives will visit Medellín and Bogotá. They will visit 3 companies that are responsible for the largest crops of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes in Colombia.

As found out by Power360one of the purposes of the trip is to use it to update the resolutions currently in force in Brazil, which define the rules for the sale, purchase, distribution and production of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

Anvisa wants to understand how the entire process of cultivation, flowering, post-harvest, extraction and preparation of a finished product works in Colombia.

