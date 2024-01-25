According to the union, the demonstration calls for the expansion of the workforce and technical development

Employees of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) scheduled an event on Friday (26 January 2024) in front of the agency's headquarters in Brasília to protest against what they say is a “dismantle” of the regulator.

Anvisa will complete 25 years of existence on the same day as the demonstration. Scheduled to start at 9 am, the event is called by the Synagencies (National Union of Employees of National Regulatory Agencies) and by Univisa (Association of Anvisa Servers).

“Today, Anvisa sees its survival threatened by a lack of personnel and serious problems from a management that has neglected its technical staff. And that is why we are and will continue to be mobilized”said the president of Sinagências, Fabio Rosa.

In statement, the union highlights that “it is no longer possible to silently accept that arbitrariness prevails in people management and in Anvisa’s technical decisions”.

To the Power360, Sinagência said it had lost around 1,000 workers since 2006 in a “authoritarian” and without dialogue with the government.