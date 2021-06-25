A document from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) omits the names of the participants in an agency meeting with commercial representatives about Covaxin. The spreadsheet features 40 meetings, from June 2020 to February 2021, with representatives of vaccine producers against covid.

The Covaxin meeting took place on January 20 of this year. The theme was “Certification strategy of Bharat Biotech, which produces the Covaxin vaccine”. The meeting was between the Coordination of Sanitary Inspection and Supervision of Pharmaceutical Supplies, from Anvisa, and Necessidade Medications – representative of the Indian laboratory in Brazil -, according to the UOL, who had access to the document.

The only other record that has the names of the participants in blank is the meeting on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The meeting was on February 2nd. The two vaccines, the Indian and the Russian, do not have emergency use approved by Anvisa.

In March, Anvisa denied the certificate of good practices for Covaxin, as well as its import. The Russian vaccine was denied its importance and emergency use in April.

But on June 4, the Brazilian agency approved the exceptional and temporary authorization for the use and import of vaccines. This approval is different from emergency use.

In exceptional use, the number of imported vaccines was limited to 1% of the population of the state that requested the importation, in addition, the use is restricted to healthy adults and regular reports must be sent to Anvisa about the results of the vaccines.

The Ministry of Health signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin in February, for R$1.6 billion. Now, this purchase is under suspicion of corruption.

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asks for an investigation in the criminal sphere against the Ministry of Health for identifying evidence of administrative misconduct in the agency’s contract with Need Medicines.

The CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) of Covid in the Senate hears this Friday morning (June 25, 2021) Luís Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, the health server Luis Ricardo Fernandes Miranda. They claim they warned President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) of irregularities in Covaxin’s March 20 negotiations.

