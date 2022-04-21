Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined the collection of batch L343R03 of the product Kinder Schoko-Bons Branco 200g due to the risk of contamination by the bacteria Salmonella typhimurium.

According to the health agency, products from the factory responsible for Kinder, in Belgium, were the target of an international alert reporting an outbreak of this bacterium in the brand’s chocolates. Only the collected batch was affected. Other Kinder products continue to be marketed normally.

Anvisa warned, in note, how the consumer can identify the product at risk of contamination. “If identifying the product by name (SCHOKO-BONS), the consumer must look on the label for the name of the manufacturer (‘Manufactured by’ or ‘Produced by’ Ferrero Argdennes SA – Arlon, Belgium), in addition to the batch number, which is composed of letters and numbers (Lot L343R03)”.

Anyway, the agency informed that all measures are being taken by the National Health Surveillance System so that the product is not found in stores. According to Anvisa, an import was identified for the Brazilian market carried out by the company Terra Nova Trading Ltda.

OTHER SIDE

In a note, through its press office, Ferrero do Brasil, responsible for Kinder, informed that it is aware of Anvisa’s decision and that it does not sell the Kinder Schoko-Bons Branco 200g product in Brazil.

“We reinforce that we do not sell this product in the country and that we are aware that a third-party company, with which we have no commercial relationship, imported Schoko-Bons, which is part of a recall conducted abroad.”. In this case, Terra Nova Trading Ltd would be an independent importer, which buys the products outside the country and brings them to Brazil.

“We are collaborating with Anvisa on this case. All other Kinder products distributed by Ferrero do Brasil are safe for consumption and are not affected by this recall.”, added the company.

With information from Brazil Agency