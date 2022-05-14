The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) banned, on Friday night (13), the trade, distribution, import and use in Brazil, in addition to the immediate collection, of chocolates from the Israeli brand Elite, on suspicion of contamination by Salmonella.

If the consumer identifies the brand’s products, Anvisa recommends that it is not consumed and that the consumer contact the establishment where it was purchased for the necessary measures.

+ Anvisa will recall new batches of Kinder chocolates from Belgium

Anvisa also published a resolution on behalf of the manufacturer of the products in Israel, Strauss Elite LTDA, to prevent other importing companies from bringing the product to Brazil or, if they have already brought the product, to order them to collect them.

Chocolates and other products such as cookies, chewing gum, wafers and branded candies have been collected in different countries. Strauss Elite LTD, which manufactures the items in Israel, also had sales suspended in Brazil.