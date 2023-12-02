Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 8:50

The collegiate board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided, unanimously, in a virtual meeting lasting more than 7 hours this Friday, 1st, to open a public consultation to re-discuss the regulation of electronic cigarettes in the country. The current standard (RDC 46), of August 2009, prohibits the manufacture, sale, import and advertising of any electronic smoking devices (DEFs).

In the public consultation, which will be open for 60 days, society will be able to make suggestions and contributions through an electronic form on the Anvisa website, in which opinions will be collected from citizens, medical and scientific societies, companies and any other interested party. At the end of the process, contributions will be considered in the discussion on possible new regulations for electronic cigarettes. Another board meeting will be scheduled after the process, next year.

The opening of the public consultation and the discussion of a possible new regulation of electronic cigarettes do not mean, however, that vaping will necessarily be allowed in Brazil. “The public consultation period is a period that, in absolute terms, ties the agency to what was shown and demonstrated in today’s meeting”, said the director-president of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, referring to positions exposed during the meeting by different parties.

Dialogue

Before the five directors voted, more than 60 videos with different positions on the product were played to the public watching the meeting. Ex-smokers, national and international researchers, doctors, leaders of health organizations such as the Pan American Health Organization, NGOs working in the field of public health and members of the tobacco industry spoke.

Some of the participants defended regulation, claiming that replacing regular cigarettes with electronic cigarettes could be beneficial to smokers and that other countries have already regulated DEFs, which would also help to reduce smuggling. On the other side, renowned doctors such as Drauzio Varella, Jaqueline Scholz (coordinator of the Smoking Control Committee of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology) and Roberto de Almeida Gil (general director of Inca) took a stand against changing the current regulations, which prohibit use, claiming that the product can cause dependence in non-smoking children and adolescents and that its harms are not yet fully known by science.

“Tobacco companies want to continue doing what they have always done: addicting our children and teenagers to the most ferocious dependence there is. It’s easier to give up crack than to give up cigarettes. And that’s why they want Anvisa to approve the use: to expand the market, and that’s what we cannot allow”, said doctor Drauzio Varella.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.