The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released a statement on Sunday night, 2, in which “it contraindicates the embarkation of passengers who have trips scheduled on cruise ships for the next few days.” The note is released after the agency asked the Ministry of Health to interrupt the current cruise season. There are already 174 confirmed cases of covid since last week on ships. Anvisa also prevented, this Sunday, the boarding of 3,000 passengers on the MSC Splendida ship.

According to Anvisa, the impediment occurs “due to the recognition by the local health authorities and by Anvisa, of the existence of sustained transmission of covid between crew members.” The notification, according to the agency, took place on Saturday, 1st.

In the same note, the agency reaffirmed the need to suspend the cruise season. The measure must be taken by the Ministry of Health, which has said so far that it evaluates appropriate measures. “Due to the serious risk to the health of the population, Anvisa has already recommended to the Ministry of Health, since December 31, that it revisit the position on the cruise ship season.”

MSC Cruises, responsible for operating the MSC Splendida vessel, also released a statement this Sunday night in which it confirms that it has not received authorization to embark guests at the port of Santos, where the ship was berthed. The company did not disclose the number of passengers who would board this Sunday.

The MSC Splendida is one of the ships that registered positive cases of covid since last week – the other two are the Costa Diadema and the MSC Preziosa, under the responsibility of the same company. This Sunday’s Preziosa arrived in Rio de Janeiro with 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – two of the crew and 26 passengers. In this case, Anvisa authorized the boarding of new passengers. In all, so far, there are 174 cases already reported on ships berthed off the Brazilian coast during the current season.

MSC Cruises, still in a statement, says that passengers who would board this Sunday have some options from now on. Request a letter of credit for the original cruise value, redeemable on any other cruise by December 31 of this year. The person can also ask for a refund for the packages.

“Later that afternoon, the Company received information from the authorities that, unfortunately, MSC Splendida, which is currently in Santos operating cruises only on the Brazilian coast, was not authorized to board guests for their next cruise, due to of the limited positive cases identified on board”, stated the note.

“MSC Cruises has been operating since August 2020 and, to date, has safely and responsibly received more than one million guests on its ships worldwide, thanks to a health and safety protocol that has been recognized as having set the standard for the industry in general and other sectors,” the company statement continued.

