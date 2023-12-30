Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 11:48

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) canceled the registration of another 1,266 ointments for fixing or styling hair that do not follow established safety standards. The new batch of banned products released on Friday, the 29th, adds to another 1,700 cancellations of previous resolutions in reaction to reports of cases of blindness and eye irritation dating back to the beginning of this year.

As he showed the Estadão, more than 170 people have been treated in municipal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro since Monday, the 25th, with eye burns after using styling ointments on their hair. In the ophthalmological emergency at the Hospital Municipal Souza Aguiar, in the center of Rio alone, there were 135 visits.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio, patients began to show symptoms of irritation after using the ointment to braid or braid hairstyles. When they wet their hair, the chemical ingredient in the product ran into their eyes and caused the injuries.

On Wednesday, the 27th, Anvisa issued an official note in which it stated that it had received reports from children and adults with “undesirable effects allegedly caused by cosmetic products for styling/braiding hair”. In addition to the cases in Rio de Janeiro, other patients in Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Bahia and Paraná also had similar problems.

According to Anvisa, the cancellations published this Friday were already planned as part of ongoing actions and are not directly related to the most recent eye irritation events, which are still under investigation.

Following a resolution published in September, RDC 814/2023, hair ointments are now subject to registration with Anvisa, which is the process in which the agency must first assess whether the product meets the regulatory conditions to be on the market. .

Since the publication of this standard, products notified in the Personal Hygiene Products, Cosmetics and Perfumes Registration Automation System are being canceled. Notification is a simplified review process and is no longer permitted for this product category.

The resolution establishes that regularization processes for leave-in hair ointments that meet certain conditions will be canceled:

– Have the physical form declared “ointment”.

– Include the term “ointment” in the name or labeling, in any language.

– Have a formulation with 20% or more ethoxylated alcohols, including Ceteareth-20 (CAS nº 68439-49-6).

– Be notified during suspension indicated in Collegiate Board Orders 9 (2/10/2023), 30 (3/17/2023), 31 (3/22/2023) and 59 (6/19/2023).

– Holder companies must have at least one product under their ownership that is temporally associated with a serious adverse event notified to Anvisa.

What ointments were lost from registration?

Click here to see the complete list of 1,200 ointments that were canceled from registration

What ointments are authorized for use?