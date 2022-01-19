The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) canceled authorization granted to the Taffix antiviral spray at the end of December. According to Anvisa, so far no studies have been presented that prove the effectiveness of the Israeli product, manufactured by Nasuspharma.

“After receiving notification authorization, the product presented claims to be a blocker of viruses within the nasal cavity and highly effective in blocking several respiratory viruses, including Sars-CoV-2. However, no clinical studies have been presented that prove efficacy for this purpose, which makes immediate cancellation necessary”, informs the agency.

THE resolution canceling the authorization was published in the Official Diary of the Union today (19).

According to the health authority, companies that wish to regularize sprays antiviral drugs “must prove all the indications for use proposed through clinical studies”. The irregularity was identified through the Audit of Medical Devices Exempt from Registration, a program responsible for checking compliance with criteria and technical requirements of health products, regularized in a simplified way.

Through the notification, Anvisa regularizes health products exempt from registration. The notification regime does not require a prior technical analysis to regularize the product, provided that documentary requirements are met by the requesting companies.

“Once the petition is made, the processing of these requests goes through a purely administrative initial rite, until the issuance of the notification number. Subsequently, Anvisa performs periodic audits on the database of notified health products, as a way of verifying compliance”, justifies the agency.

