Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) granted permission to ICe/UFRN (Brain Institute of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte) to plant marijuana in order to conduct pre-clinical research projects with products derived from the cannabis🇧🇷

The authorization was analyzed during the meeting of the collegiate board of the regulatory agency on December 7th. The university’s appeal against the denial of the initial request for research with the cannabis, judged as favorable. Here’s the full (536 KB) of the rapporteur’s vote, Alex Machado Campos.

According to Anvisa, the experiment phase carried out at UFRN is not carried out with humans. Permission is valid for projects evaluating the efficacy and safety of combinations of phytocannabinoids in the management of signs and symptoms associated with neurological and psychiatric disorders.

To grant the AEP (Simplified Special Authorization for Teaching and Research Establishment), the regulatory agency determined that the university meets the criteria:

the research institution’s building and installation project must be submitted to Anvisa’s assessment;

the university must forward to the regulatory agency the individual follow-up records of each project in progress through half-yearly and annual reports;

at the end of the project, a completion report must be sent to Anvisa with information on the use and destination of the cannabis🇧🇷

if the product is discarded, it must be inactivated by means of autoclaving and discarded by a specialized company;

establish specific requirements for controlling access to the facilities where the research will be carried out.

An Anvisa resolution authorizes, since 2019, the manufacture and import of products with cannabis for medicinal purposes in Brazil. The regulatory agency estimates that more than 100,000 patients will be treated with the plant and more than 66,000 drugs will be imported in 2021.

In November, the CFM (Conselho Federal de Medicina) published a rule that expanded restrictions on the prescription of products derived from cannabis🇧🇷 The municipality suspended the measure after protests against the resolution.

About 50 countries have regulated the medicinal and industrial use of the marijuana and hemp plant.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷