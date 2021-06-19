THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized this Friday (18.Jun.2021) a clinical study to test the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of a possible booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 Cominaryt, developed by pharmaceutical companies to do and BioNTech.

The survey is expected to recruit 885 people in São Paulo and Salvador. The Santo Antônio hospital, belonging to the Irmã Dulce Social Works Association (BA), will have 443 participants, and the São Paulo Center for Clinical Investigation and Medical Services (SP), with 442.

People aged 16 and over who have taken both doses of the vaccine at least 6 months before may participate in Pfizer’s initial study of the immunizer.

