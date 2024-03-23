Agency gave approval for Feher Serviços to bring samples from banks abroad; The objective is to ensure the safety of imported material

A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the company Feher Serviços to carry out essential activities of import, transport and distribution of germ cells, tissues and human embryos in Brazil.

“The agency’s analysis aims to ensure the quality and safety of the imported material. Authorization guarantees that the company complies with the Good Practices in Germ Cells, Germ Tissues and Human Embryos”said the agency.

According to Anvisa, the company will be able to import seminal samples of Seattle Sperm Bank (USA) and European Sperm Bank (Denmark).

OTHER COMPANIES

In October 2023, the company CrioBrasil Services has been enabled by Anvisa to import seminal samples from the foreign bank Fairfax Cryobankfrom United States.

“Other Brazilian assisted human reproduction establishments and centers are engaged in the process of improving and adapting their operational procedures to be qualified as Brazilian importers of gametes and embryos”the agency said.

IMPORT OF GAMETES AND EMBRYOS

Anvisa explained that assisted human reproduction techniques can be carried out with gametes and embryos donated and processed in Brazilian centers and through the use of biological material from foreign donors.

“With the global increase in imports of gametes and embryos, it is crucial to establish specific requirements to ensure the safety and quality of these imported materials”said the agency.

According to the agency, in addition to evaluating the quality of samples, importing companies must ensure compliance with documentation, foreign and local regulations, as well as standardized procedures.

“All imported batches must be reviewed and certified for quality before being released to Brazilian clinics”, declared Anvisa. “In addition, importing companies are responsible for applying pregnancy control mechanisms, to comply with the provisions of the resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine”.

With information from Brazil Agency.