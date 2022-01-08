The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended this Friday, 7, to the Federal Government’s Interministerial Committee that travelers passing through South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the last 14 days be subjected to the same measures. defined for the other countries.

The request comes after the expansion of the Ômicron variant of covid-19, identified in more than 100 countries, according to data from the World Health Organization. The procedures recommended by the regulatory body are in a government decree published in December last year.

The document allows the entry of passengers of international origin, Brazilians or foreigners, provided that the following procedures are respected: before boarding a negative test result for covid carried out up to 72 hours before the trip, completion of the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) and proof of vaccination against the disease.

If you have not received the immunizer, the passenger needs to face a five-day quarantine after landing in the country. On the fifth day, the person will undergo an RT-PCR test and, if the result is negative, he will be able to leave the isolation. The Center for Strategic Health Information (CIEVS) in each region will be responsible for monitoring.

Restrictions for African countries were requested by Anvisa on November 26, after the identification of the new strain. On the occasion, the agency requested the immediate suspension of flights from the locations and also the disembarkation authorization of passengers who had passed through any of the countries in the 14 days prior to the adoption of the measure.

