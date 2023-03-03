Immunizer will be the 1st widely used in Brazil, for people aged 4 to 60, who have or have not had the disease

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved on Thursday (2.Mar.2023) the 1st vaccine against dengue, which can also be administered to people who have not yet had the disease. The effectiveness of the vaccine is 80.2% during the 12 months following application.

In announcementthe health surveillance agency informed that the Qdenga vaccine, from the company Takeda Pharma Ltd.is made up of 4 different serotypes of the virus that causes dengue, providing broad protection against the disease.

Children over 4 years old and adults over 60 will be able to receive the vaccine. The application will be in two doses, with an interval of 3 months between them.

The vaccine previously approved for use in Brazil, Dengvaxia, can only be administered to those who have already had dengue.

Qdenga has been tested on a large scale in countries endemic to the disease. In December last year, it was also approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency, its acronym in English), in a program for the evaluation of medicines used in low- and middle-income countries outside the EU (European Union).

The granting of registration by Anvisa allows the commercialization of the product in Brazil. However, there is no prediction of when the immunizer will be available on the market, nor if it will be incorporated into the vaccination schedule of the SUS (Unified Health System). Before, it must undergo a cost-effectiveness assessment carried out by the Ministry of Health.