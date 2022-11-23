Bivalent immunizers received emergency authorization for use as a booster dose in the population from 12 years old

THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) unanimously approved this Tuesday (Nov.22.2022) the temporary and emergency use of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines against covid-19. The immunizer can be applied as a booster dose to the population from 12 years old.

Updated vaccines offer greater protection against omicron and its sub-variants. In a note, Pfizer said that approved immunizers should arrive in the coming weeks in Brazil, which is facing an increase in the number of cases. read the full of the press release (108 KB).

The BA.1 and BA.4/BA.5 bivalent immunizers protect against the original strain and against the omicron sub-variants with the respective identifications. Doses of the original vaccine are still available for use at health posts.

Anvisa’s approval was made possible through an extraordinary meeting of the collegiate board this Tuesday. The BA.1 bivalent vaccine is approved in 35 countries, and the BA.4/BA.5 in 33, in addition to the European Union.

Meiruze Freitas, reporting director of the process, explained that people should not wait for access to new vaccines to take the booster dose. 🇧🇷Tall approved booster vaccines help to improve protection against cases seriouss and death by Covid-19“, said.

“Current vaccines still demonstrate effectiveness in inducing an immune response and preventing severe cases of Covid-19. However, the updated bivalent vaccines for the omicron variant are another tool that can be incorporated into the existing vaccination strategy”stated Meiruze in his vote (here is the full – 2 MB).

Pfizer had requested to Anvisa 2 requests for temporary emergency use of bivalent vaccines, on August 19 and September 30. From the request, the agency has 30 days for the analysis, a period that can be interrupted with requests for additional information and clarifications.