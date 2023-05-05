The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved a new resolution that allows collection and clinical analysis to be carried out in pharmacies and isolated clinics. According to the pharmaceutical sector entity, there are at least 47 tests that can be carried out in the establishments.
Clinical analysis tests (CAT) are all those based on body fluids, such as blood, urine, feces and secretions. Until then, Anvisa had released only Covid-19 and blood glucose tests. The new rule goes into effect on August 1st and laboratories will have a period of 180 days to comply.
The current resolution takes into account the evolution of the diagnostic sector, and states that the previous norm was “out of date with the new technological reality”. According to the agency, since 2019 hearings and public consultations have been held to review the decision taken in 2005.
“During this period, new instruments/equipment, technologies, methodologies and technological processes were developed that provided more agility to clinical analysis exams and greater safety for patients. In addition, these innovations have increased the population’s access to clinical diagnosis”, says the statement issued by the agency.
According to Anvisa, there is still no predefined list of which tests will be offered. The tests must meet the standard criteria to be performed in pharmacies.
Abrafarma says that the services that can be performed are:
Beta-hCG
Dengue NS1 Antigen
Glycated Hemoglobin A1c
Post-Covid Check-up Anti-Spike Antibodies
Total cholesterol
Asthma Control Assessment
Dengue Antibodies IgG IgM
Glycemia
Glycemia and Blood Pressure
Glycemia and Lipid Profile
Luteinizing Hormone (LH)
toxoplasmosis
Food Intolerance Test
Full heart check-up
RSV – Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Molecular RSV – Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Zika Virus Antibodies
PSA Rapid Test
Adenovirus Rapid Test
Rapid HIV Test
Rapid Test Covid-19 Antibodies
Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test
Rapid Test Covid-19 Antigen + Antibodies
Covid-19 Molecular Rapid Test
Uric Acid Rapid Test
Chikungunya Quick Test
Quick Lactate Test
Malaria Rapid Test
Syphilis Rapid Test
Cardiac Troponin Rapid Test
Ferritin Rapid Test
Myoglobin Rapid Test
Group A Molecular Streptococcus Rapid Test
Group A Streptococcus Rapid Test
Rapid Hepatitis C Test
Vitamin D Quick Test
Asthma Control Assessment
C-Reactive Protein Rapid Test
Rubella Rapid Test
D-Dimer Rapid Test
Dengue Antigen and Antibody Rapid Test
Yellow Fever Quick Test
Helicobacter Pylori Rapid Test
Rapid Molecular Influenza Test
Quick Food Allergy Test
Rapid Blood Type Test
Blood Pressure Measurement
