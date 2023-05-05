The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved a new resolution that allows collection and clinical analysis to be carried out in pharmacies and isolated clinics. According to the pharmaceutical sector entity, there are at least 47 tests that can be carried out in the establishments.

Clinical analysis tests (CAT) are all those based on body fluids, such as blood, urine, feces and secretions. Until then, Anvisa had released only Covid-19 and blood glucose tests. The new rule goes into effect on August 1st and laboratories will have a period of 180 days to comply.

The current resolution takes into account the evolution of the diagnostic sector, and states that the previous norm was “out of date with the new technological reality”. According to the agency, since 2019 hearings and public consultations have been held to review the decision taken in 2005.

“During this period, new instruments/equipment, technologies, methodologies and technological processes were developed that provided more agility to clinical analysis exams and greater safety for patients. In addition, these innovations have increased the population’s access to clinical diagnosis”, says the statement issued by the agency.

According to Anvisa, there is still no predefined list of which tests will be offered. The tests must meet the standard criteria to be performed in pharmacies.

Abrafarma says that the services that can be performed are:

Beta-hCG

Dengue NS1 Antigen

Glycated Hemoglobin A1c

Post-Covid Check-up Anti-Spike Antibodies

Total cholesterol

Asthma Control Assessment

Dengue Antibodies IgG IgM

Glycemia

Glycemia and Blood Pressure

Glycemia and Lipid Profile

Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

toxoplasmosis

Food Intolerance Test

Full heart check-up

RSV – Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Molecular RSV – Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Zika Virus Antibodies

PSA Rapid Test

Adenovirus Rapid Test

Rapid HIV Test

Rapid Test Covid-19 Antibodies

Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Rapid Test Covid-19 Antigen + Antibodies

Covid-19 Molecular Rapid Test

Uric Acid Rapid Test

Chikungunya Quick Test

Quick Lactate Test

Malaria Rapid Test

Syphilis Rapid Test

Cardiac Troponin Rapid Test

Ferritin Rapid Test

Myoglobin Rapid Test

Group A Molecular Streptococcus Rapid Test

Group A Streptococcus Rapid Test

Rapid Hepatitis C Test

Vitamin D Quick Test

C-Reactive Protein Rapid Test

Rubella Rapid Test

D-Dimer Rapid Test

Dengue Antigen and Antibody Rapid Test

Yellow Fever Quick Test

Helicobacter Pylori Rapid Test

Rapid Molecular Influenza Test

Quick Food Allergy Test

Rapid Blood Type Test

Blood Pressure Measurement