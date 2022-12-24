The collegiate board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved on Thursday, 22, the sale of the drug molnupiravir in pharmacies and private hospitals in the country. MSD’s antiviral is used to treat Covid-19.

The decision was unanimous and foresees that the sale in pharmacies be carried out with prescription retention, with a copy of the Special Control Prescription retained in the establishment and guidance from the pharmacist to the patient on the correct use of the medicine, which will be sold under the trade name of Lagevrio.

The medicine is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 in adults with confirmed infection and risk of worsening disease, including increased risk of hospitalization or death. The drug should be administered as soon as possible after the positive result of the test and medical evaluation and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Anvisa points out that molnupiravir is not authorized for the treatment of patients under 18, patients already hospitalized with covid-19, nor should it be used as a prevention of covid. The medicine should also not be used by pregnant women because it can cause harm to the fetus. The drug should not be taken for more than five consecutive days.

Manufacturer MSD stated that the drug will be available “between January and February in hospitals, oncology clinics and pharmacies that have already expressed interest in purchasing the product”. He also said that the average cost of treatment will be R$ 1,700 per patient.

In a note, the director of MSD’s Infectology Business Unit, Mário Ferrari, said that the arrival of the drug could benefit patients at risk of worsening covid, such as “immunosuppressed, with active cancer or other diseases”.

According to Anvisa, the approval “took into account the sale of the medicine to the private market in other countries with reference international authorities, such as the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom”. The measure also considered, according to the agency, the current epidemiological scenario, with the circulation of new subvariants of Ômicron and the increase in cases of the disease in the country.

The drug had its emergency use approved in Brazil on May 4. By Anvisa’s decision, it will be marketed with the label in English, but with the delivery of the leaflet and information leaflet in Portuguese.