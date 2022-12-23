Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized on Thursday (22.Dec.2022) the sale in pharmacies and private hospitals of the drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir), an antiviral against covid-19. Emergency use was approved in may by the organ.

Molnupiravir is an oral medication that, in clinical trials, has shown beneficial effects on adult patients with mild and moderate cases of covid, with the ability to reduce cases of hospitalization and deaths. It works to reduce the chances of the Sars-CoV-2 virus multiplying and reproducing in the body.

In noteAnvisa said that, for approval, it considered the sale of the drug to the private market in countries that have “reference international authorities, such as the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom🇧🇷 It was still consideredthe current epidemiological scenario, with the circulation of new subvariants of omicron and the increase in cases of the disease in the country🇧🇷

It is recommended that the drug be taken within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

🇧🇷To help prevent disease progression, hospital admissions, and deaths, antiviral drugs for acute respiratory infections should be used as soon as possible after the infection is correctly diagnosed.”, said Meiruze Freitas, director of Anvisa and rapporteur of the analysis process, adding that the medicine does not replace vaccination.

🇧🇷I reaffirm and emphasize that the overwhelming benefits of vaccination in protecting against severe forms and deaths caused by covid-19, which far outweigh the risk of rare adverse reactions related to vaccines approved by Anvisa“, said.

The production of molnupiravir in Brazil will be carried out by pharmaceutical company MSD. According to Anvisa, the company must provide a package leaflet and information leaflet in Portuguese, covering information regarding pregnancy and lactation. Also, make the complete package insert available on your website and a QR code on the packaging, which links to this page online.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Anvisa determined that sales in pharmacies be made with “revenue retention, and a copy of the Special Control Revenue must be retained at the establishment🇧🇷

Molnupiravir should not be taken for more than 5 days. According to the agency, Lagevrio is not authorized “for pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of covid-19🇧🇷