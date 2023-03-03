(Reuters) – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved on Thursday the registration of a new vaccine to prevent dengue, Qdenga, by Takeda Pharma Ltda.

Anvisa said that this is the first vaccine against dengue approved in Brazil for a wider public – the vaccine previously approved (Dengvaxia) can only be used by those who have already had dengue.

According to a note from the agency, the vaccine “is made up of four different serotypes of the virus that causes the disease, thus providing broad protection against this disease.”

Anvisa reported that the immunizer is intended for the population over 4 years old up to 60 years old. The product will be administered, subcutaneously, in a two-dose scheme, with an interval of 3 months between applications.

“In the clinical evaluation of the vaccine, an overall efficacy of 80.2% was demonstrated against dengue caused by any serotype and regardless of the base serological situation for dengue (seropositive and seronegative individuals) in 12 months after vaccine administration,” said Anvisa. .

(Sao Paulo newsroom)