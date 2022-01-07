The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the inclusion of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA), manufactured by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in the manufacture of the Fiocruz/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The decision concludes Fiocruz’s process for Brazil to have a 100% national vaccine, with all stages of production carried out on national territory. “With the national IFA, the vaccine against Covid-19 made available in Brazil by Fiocruz will be produced with all stages carried out in Brazil”, informed Anvisa in a note.

Anvisa evaluated the comparability studies, which demonstrate that, when manufactured in the country, the input maintains the performance of the imported vaccine.

The AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine has been authorized in Brazil since January 17, 2021 and received definitive registration on March 12, 2021.

The publication of the authorization is in the RE Resolution 35/2022 of the General Management of Medicines at Anvisa, published in the Official Gazette this Friday (7/1).

