The Spikevax vaccine can be applied as a booster dose; The product is manufactured by the Modern Pharmaceutical Laboratory

A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved this Monday (26.jun.2023) the 1st definitive registration of a bivalent vaccine against covid-19.

The bivalent Spikevax vaccine is indicated for children from 6 years of age and for adults, as a booster dose. That is, it can only be applied to those who have already been vaccinated against the disease.

The product is manufactured by Moderna Pharmaceutical Laboratory and sold by Adium SA in Brazil. In a statement, Anvisa explains that bivalent vaccines provide greater protection against covid-19, as they contain a mixture of strains of the SarsCov-2 virus.

Bivalent Spikevax protects against the original Wuhan strain and against the omicron strain. Until then, in Brazil, only bivalent vaccines had been approved for temporary and emergency use.

Immunizer is already authorized in 38 countries. The European Medicines Agency (EMA – in English) and the regulatory agency in the United States, for example, approved the use of immunizer.

The new vaccine may be incorporated into the National Immunization Program. There is another request for registration of a bivalent vaccine in the final stage of technical analysis at Anvisa.

With information from Agência Brasil