Medicine prevents virus infection; there is still no deadline for the start of commercialization in Brazil

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the 1st injectable drug against HIV in Brazil. The decision was published in the edition of Monday (5.jun.2023) of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (21 MB).

The drug, called cabotegravir or apretude, is developed by British pharmaceutical company GSK. It acts as a pre-exposure prophylaxis to the virus that causes AIDS. Still no information on when the drug may be sold in Brazil. It is also not known whether it will be offered by the SUS (Unified Health System) immediately.

Compared to oral medications already used to prevent HIV infection, apretude has a longer duration of action. Oral medications need to be taken daily to be effective. The injectable medicine is applied twice at the beginning of the treatment and then only every 2 months.

the apretude it received the authorization of FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the US health regulatory agency, in 2021. It was also recommended by WHO (World Health Organization) last year as part of a comprehensive approach to HIV prevention.