Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released, this Thursday (11.Aug.2022), the balance of applications for registration of products for the diagnosis of monkey pox. In total, there were 5 requests and all of them have already started their analysis.

According to the agency, the first 2 products were Viasure Monkeypox Virus Real Time PCR Detection Kitmanufactured in Spain by the company CerTest Biotecand Monkeypox Virus Nucleic Acid Detection Kitmade in China by the company Shanghai BioGerm Medical Technology. Both are molecular assays, have been evaluated by Anvisa’s technical staff and are awaiting the completion of information from the requesting companies to continue the analysis.

The 3rd product, whose registration request was submitted on August 8, is also a molecular test and corresponds to the Standard M10 MPX/OPXwhose legal manufacturer is the national company Echo Diagnosis, but which has part of its production in another country. The technical analysis of the documentation is in progress.

The most recent orders were received last Wednesday (Aug 10) by Fiocruz (Fundação Osvaldo Cruz). One of them, the Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Testthe 1st order related to a rapid test for antigen detection, and the Monkeypox Molecular Kit (MPXV) Bio-Manguinhos.

With the tests, it will be possible to adopt 2 protocols: in protocol 1, with the test MPXV, the detection and typing of the new smallpox is performed. In case of a negative test, protocol 2 increases the possibility of clarifying the diagnosis with the use of the differential test. According to Fiocruz, this is important for epidemiological surveillance in the SUS (Unified Health System).

In addition to having developed and requested the registration of the tests, Bio-Manguinhos has already produced enough to carry out 12,000 tests in suspected cases and claims to be able to stagger the production of these kits without jeopardizing the supply of other products in its portfolio.

For Fiocruz’s president, Nísia Trindade Lima, a more effective supply chain and a strengthened local productive arrangement contribute to national autonomy in relation to essential inputs to face public health problems.

In a note, Anvisa states that the priority is “the evaluation of all applications for registration of in vitro diagnostic products that can be used as a resource for the fight against monkeypox [varíola dos macacos, em inglês]”.

Read the symptoms, ways of transmission, prevention and treatment:

With information from Agência Brasil.