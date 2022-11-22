In the summer of 1984, the Japanese city of Nagoya hosted the Super Rock festival. The event brought together some of the biggest bands of the moment on stage: Scorpions, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, The Michael Schenker Group and Anvil. All of them were about to reach their commercial peak. All? Well, no. For Anvil the opposite happened. The Canadians, recognized influence of formations such as Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, lived in that festival a last moment of glory before beginning a downward slide without brakes.

Decades later, his case is still a topic of conversation in the ‘heavies’ gambling dens of the world. They didn’t break up or change their style, they just started playing bad cards and fell under the radar. Under normal circumstances the story would have ended there, but his is a special case. The group was born from the friendship and shared love for the music of Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow and Robb Reiner, two inseparable friends since high school who have never given up on their dream of being rock stars.

In the world of music there are memorable stories of great triumphs and dismal failures. Anvil’s, on the other hand, is the story of that intermediate line along which all those bands walk that spend their lives in rehearsal rooms and barely manage to become professional. Most end up giving in to the evidence that they’re not going to get anywhere, but not these two stubborn Canadians, who for decades kept making low-profile records and using vacations from low-paying jobs to tour.

Paradoxically, the story of their failure was what gave them a new opportunity to shine. The sorry state of his career prompted a documentary released in 2009 that became an instant hit. ‘The Story of Anvil’ is a masterpiece of tragicomedy, showing musicians playing in filthy slums, falling out with bad promoters, suffering the incompetence of a manager with questionable English, and sleeping in a train station after staying thrown away without money Their bizarre misadventures contrast with a very tender story of shared friendship and Peter Pan syndrome.

Since the publication of the documentary, Anvil lives a moment of second youth that has allowed its protagonists, more than thirty years later, to dedicate themselves to music full time. The tour that should have brought them to Murcia in 2020 was framed in this context, the year in which a new twist of fate, this time in the form of a pandemic, cut short their plans. Of course, if they haven’t thrown in the towel until now, they weren’t going to do it either due to a health emergency that has put concert halls around the world in check. It has taken another two years, but the appointment finally materialized this Monday in the Garage Beat Club room.

On the edge of self-parody



I couldn’t make it in time to catch a performance by Harsh, a young French glam rock band, and it wouldn’t have been any good if I hadn’t seen Italians Genghis Khan, whose old-school heavy metal I found flat and unmemorable. Not so his clothes, some horrible Hun costumes that they wore with a truly admirable integrity. The four cats that up to that time had been dropped around the room seemed like a harbinger of a rather poor entrance, something that would not have been surprising on a Monday, to top it off, when it was rainy, but the capacity grew as the scheduled time for the performance approached. main performance of the night.

True to his crazy and explosive personality, ‘Lips’ surprised by starting the Anvil concert by taking a mass bath to the sound of ‘Take a Lesson’. For as long as wirelessly connected guitars have been around, it’s not a novelty for artists to get offstage to play for the crowd, but I’ve never seen anyone start a performance like this, something that helped put the audience in the pocket from the start. first moment. Nor would it have been necessary, in any case. The singer and guitarist is a guy who overflows with personality and throughout the show, bordering on self-parody at times, he lavished himself on cucamonas and told some really hilarious anecdotes with a great sense of humor. As shocking as the contrast between the aggressiveness of whiplashes like ‘Metal on Metal’, ‘Forged in Fire’ or ‘School Love’ and a staging of a character from ‘Scooby-Doo’ might be, his shamelessness surprised and pleased. .

Comedy aside, the members of Anvil performed well from a strictly musical point of view, benefiting from a very successful new line-up. Far from being a loss, getting rid of the second guitar has resulted in a more compact and defined sound, which allows us to better appreciate the work of ‘Lips’, a much better guitarist than singer. The new bassist, Chris Robertson, for his part, turned out to be very well integrated with the excellent drummer of Robb Reiner. The percussionist, by the way, was brilliant throughout the night and earned a well-deserved ovation with a vibrant drum solo lasting several minutes. Even the staff in the room applauded.

‘Lips’ enjoyed himself like a dwarf in his double role as captain of the ship and ‘showman’ of the six strings, surprising with some unorthodox techniques such as using the pickups as a microphone, something he didn’t even know was possible, or arming himself with a metal ‘dildo’ to play the guitar. Beyond the slapstick, the sex toy’s vibration proved to be a surprisingly effective tool for extracting some interesting sounds from the instrument, sort of like a badass version of the violin bow used by Sigur Rós. Of course, the public celebrated the delirium and was even infected at times, experiencing some surreal moments such as when an assistant with reduced mobility slipped onto the stage, crutches at the ready.

Beyond their merits as speed metal initiators and thrash forerunners, Anvil’s main value is that their concerts are damn fun. The documentary in which they star has valued their fascinating human history of perseverance, but the true happy ending of the story of ‘Lips’ and Reiner is to see them enjoy themselves on stage, living every night of their late but well-deserved professional stability as if it were the last.