Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s fans were quite surprised when she found the name of Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan’s wife on Google. The story behind why this is happening is also quite interesting. According to media reports, Rashid Khan was recently asked to name his favorite Bollywood actress during an Instagram chat session.

In response to this question, Rashid took the names of Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta. Rashid came into the spotlight after this and since then people started searching for the names of Anushka Sharma and Rashid Khan together and this is probably the reason why Google is showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife. See screenshot of it here-

Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma married Indian team captain Virat Kohli in 2017. Both of them married in Italy and not in India. Both of them had already revealed that the little guest in their house was going to come soon. Anushka also visited the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to watch the match between Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs in this match. Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 90 not out. Anushka was overjoyed to see Virat’s tremendous performance and gave the cricketer a flying kiss. Please tell that Anushka wore a blue color dress during this, in which her baby bump was also seen.

Talking about Rashid Khan, he is an Afghan cricketer and is the current vice-captain of his team. He is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in the UAE. Please tell that during an interview, Rashid Khan had said that he is not married.

