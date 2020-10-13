Team India and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are suddenly trending on social media a lot and the reason is quite shocking. Actually, Anushka Sharma’s name appeared in the result after searching on Afghanistan’s star cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google. The story behind this is also quite interesting. According to media reports, recently Rashid Khan was asked the name of his favorite Bollywood actress during an Instagram chat session. In response, Rashid took the names of Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma. On social media, all the memes on this whole story are going viral.

Watch how Virat Kohli reacted as soon as Russell’s wicket fell

When Rashid took Anushka’s name in her favorite actress, after this, people searched the names of Anushka Sharma and Rashid Khan together and this was the reason that perhaps Anushka Sharma’s name started appearing in Google search after writing Rashid Khan’s wife. Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma married Indian team captain Virat Kohli in 2017. Both of them recently gave fans good news that both are going to become parents in January. Anushka is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IPL 2020: De Villiers captured this special record leaving Gayle behind

This news of Rashid and Anushka has been very much in the news and this is the reason that many memes are sharing this on social media as well –

Google search shows Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife is Anushka Sharma. pic.twitter.com/OLysZquBl6 – Ahel Zaheer🦋 (@AhelZaheer) October 12, 2020

When Google Shows Anushka Sharma on Searching for Rashid Khan’s Wife

What I think:@memechat_app #Google #RashidKhanwife pic.twitter.com/1ZqVGK52Gt – Phoenix Memes (@ PhoenixMemes13) October 13, 2020