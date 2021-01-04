Actress Anushka Sharma, who is going to become a mother this month, recently got a photo shoot done for the cover page of Vogue magazine. Many of her pictures were shared by Anushka Sharma on Instagram. In one of these photos, she was wearing a stunning necklace. This necklace of his was designed by Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi himself has shared this information while sharing the picture of Anushka Sharma. Not only this, he has also told the characteristics of this necklace. Celebrity designer Sabyasachi wrote in an Instagram post, ‘This necklace is made of uncut diamond. Apart from this, rose quartz, cherry quartz, vintage gold coins have been used. This necklace is made from 18 carat gold.

In this picture, Anushka Sharma wore a bra and long coat with fabulous jewelery. Apart from this, matching pajamas were also worn. It was also from Sabyasachi’s collection. Anushka Sharma gave the magazine an interview along with a photoshoot for the cover page. In this interview, Anushka Sharma shared her experiences related to pregnancy. Not only this, he also talked about his future preparations for parenting. Anushka had said, ‘I come from a progressive background. So this thing will always be a part of our house. We have been here before children that children respect people. You have to set the values. ‘

Virat Kohli helped pregnant Anushka Sharma to do yoga, see photo

Anushka Sharma had said about her pregnancy during the Corona era that even though the lockdown caused worldwide trouble, she was given a strange relief from it. Anushka Sharma says that due to Corona, she helped hide her pregnancy for some time. She says that the roads were empty during this time. In such a situation, when she went to visit the doctor’s clinic, there was no one to see her. Not only this, Anushka had said that she would like to keep it away from her attention on social media.

Anushka said in the interview that it would be better to leave it to the child whether he wants to join social media or not. Anushka Sharma says that no child should be treated as special. Even older people are not saved by this, but it is necessary. Explain that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently organized the New Year Party. Cricketer Hardik Pandya also arrived at this party with his wife Natasha Stankovich. Virat Kohli currently returns to Mumbai from Team Australia’s round of Australia on Paternity Leave.