Anushka Sharma will soon become a mother. She will give birth to a child at the end of this month or early February. During her pregnancy she often remained in the news, while now she has come in the discussions regarding her pre-delivery photoshoot.

He did this photoshoot for Vogue magazine. For the coverpage. In which she is flaunting baby bump. He shared some photos of this photoshoot on his Instagram account for fans who are being well liked.

Photoshoot was done wearing an unbroken dimension

In this photoshoot, Anushka Sharma is wearing a set of uncut diamond and that is why these pictures are attracting everyone’s attention. 18 carat gold has also been used in this set. Celebrity designer Sabyasachi also shared Anushka’s photos on her insta and got her outfits and special features of diamond set.

In addition to the set, talking about Anushka’s outfit, in a picture she is seen in a white color shirt and black trousers. In the second picture, Anushka is wearing a long coat and pajamas. In another picture, she is seen wearing a Woolen Outfit.

Gave interview to magazine

In addition to the photoshoot in Vogue magazine, Anushka Sharma is also interviewed. In which she has shared her experiences of becoming a mother. Anushka also enumerated the advantages of being pregnant during lockdown. He said that when people were inside the houses, they did not face any problem while going to the doctors, nor did the media get the news.

Anushka wants to keep the child away from the media

Actress Anushka Sharma wants to keep her child away from the media. He said this in an interview recently. She said that she would like to keep the child away from the media attention as much as possible. Let us tell you that this will be the first child of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of which are very excited about it.

Also read: Tandav Trailer: Will there be plenty of power in the power hungry, will Saif Ali Khan finally get the throne?