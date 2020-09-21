Mumbai: New guests are coming to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s house. While Virat is busy playing IPL, Anushka was seen fresh in the swimming pool. Anushka has shared a cute picture with the baby bump from the swimming pool. In this, Anushka has thanked all her loved ones.

Anushka is seen in a black swim dress. Please tell that Anushka is in Dubai these days. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is sweating on the field. Anushka is also seen resorting to swimming pool to get relief from the heat. Virat also shared a photo of the pool with his teammates. Anushka has also given a special message with her photo.



The English quotation written on Anushka’s picture is something like this. ‘Whatever is good in life, there is scope for betterment only on appreciating it. Thanks to all those who showed kindness and goodness and confirmed my faith in the goodness of the world. With this confidence, I want to return this goodness to the world with open heart. After all, we all clash with each other.