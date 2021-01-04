Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is often seen while enjoying her first pregnancy day. Recently, he has shared a story on his Instagram account. In which she is seen doing a Workout Video. In the workout video, Anushka Sharma is seen walking on the treadmill. Let me tell you, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced the announcement of becoming parents in the month of August 2020. This post of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was also quite viral on social media.

This workout video of Anushka Sharma is getting viral on social media. Anushka Sharma shared a boomerang video on Instagram today i.e. Monday. In which Anushka is seen walking on the treadmill. With this, Anushka Sharma was seen flaunting her baby bump in the video. Anushka Sharma is seen sharing the photo of her baby bump on social media. Recently, Anushka did a photoshoot for a magazine. Anushka Sharma also shared a photo of that photoshoot on her Instagram account.

Anushka Sharma flaunted Baby Bump in that magazine photoshoot as well and while sharing the photo wrote, ‘I have captured it for myself and for my whole life.’ Talking about the workfront, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film ‘Pari’. This film was released in the year 2018. Will Anushka Sharma make a comeback in films after becoming a mother or will she take a break from films, it will be known at the coming time.