She has been in constant discussion ever since Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma announced her becoming a mother. These days she is enjoying her pregnancy. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had announced to become parents in the month of August. A video of Anushka Sharma’s workout has surfaced.

Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a boomerang video on the story of her Instagram account. In this, she is seen walking on the treadmill. Anushka Sharma’s baby bump is seen in this video. She keeps sharing videos and photos with Baby Bump on social media every day.



Anushka Sharma has sensationalized a recent photoshoot of a magazine. He posed with Baby Bump. He has shared these pictures and wrote that he has captured it for himself and for his whole life.



Anushka Sharma told in an interview to a magazine that due to the lockdown people could not know about her pregnancy. Anushka Sharma says that even when she and Virat Kohli went to the doctor, the roads were empty.