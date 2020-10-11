Anushka has shared this picture with her fans. The girls accompanying him are in matching outfits. The photo is from 2002. At that time, Anushka was studying in 8th grade at the Army School in Bangalore. The funny thing is that this outfit was stitched by his mother for his performance.
Little guest coming to Anushka’s house in 2021
Anushka is yet to announce her next project. She is now preparing to become a mother. Virat and Anushka had given the good news in the past that the little guest is going to come to their house in 2021.
The picture of flying kiss is going viral
Virat Kohli is playing an IPL match in Dubai these days. Anushka is with him. Recently a picture of Anushka is becoming quite viral, in which she is seen giving a flying kiss to Virat’s explosive batting.
