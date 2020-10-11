Anushka Sharma is going to be a mother. In such a situation, someone has reminded him of the old days. He is tagged in a photo from school days. This picture looks like their dance performance.

The picture is from 2002, Anushka was in 8th class

Anushka has shared this picture with her fans. The girls accompanying him are in matching outfits. The photo is from 2002. At that time, Anushka was studying in 8th grade at the Army School in Bangalore. The funny thing is that this outfit was stitched by his mother for his performance.

Little guest coming to Anushka’s house in 2021

Anushka is yet to announce her next project. She is now preparing to become a mother. Virat and Anushka had given the good news in the past that the little guest is going to come to their house in 2021.

The picture of flying kiss is going viral

Virat Kohli is playing an IPL match in Dubai these days. Anushka is with him. Recently a picture of Anushka is becoming quite viral, in which she is seen giving a flying kiss to Virat’s explosive batting.