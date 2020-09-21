Shortly from now, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team will play their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, the wife of RCB captain Virat Kohli and famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has posted a pool photo of her on Instagram. In this photo, Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump wearing a black bikini.Today is World Gratitude Day and on this occasion, Anushka Sharma has given a positive message on Gratitude (Gratitude) with this hot photo of her. On this occasion, Anushka has shared a message from the spiritual guru Eckhart Tolle. This message of toll- ‘Accepting what is already good in your life is the foundation of your abundance.’

Expressing gratitude on Gratitude Day, Anushka further wrote, ‘Thank you to all who showed kindness to me and inspired me to trust the goodness present in the world. I also try to do this with an open heart to carry this message forward. After all, we are all going to each other’s house. – Ram Das

Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai for the IPL with Virat Kohli. Shortly from now, Royal Challengers Bangalore team led by Virat Kohli will start their new journey in the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, the couple reached Dubai and announced on social media that Anushka is pregnant and they are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child. According to reports, Anushka will give birth to her first child in January.