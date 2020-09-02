Looking at this picture, it is being speculated that Anushka is four months pregnant. Know how much your baby has developed in four months of pregnancy and how it looks at this time.
Feel the kick
At the time of ultrasound, if you look carefully, you will know whether there is a boy or a girl. Apart from this, now you can also start feeling the child’s kick.
Also read: Baby may feel kick for first time at Pregnancy 18th Week
Light leads to sensitivity
In the first week of the fourth month, or sixteenth week, the baby’s eyes start moving to the side and he can feel light even when his eyes are closed.
ALSO READ: You will feel pain in waist, legs and abdomen at Pregnancy 19th Week
White layer on the skin
A white layer begins to form on the baby’s skin. This is called vernix cassiosa. It protects the skin from amniotic fluid and helps to bring it to the birth canal at the time of delivery.
Eyes start working
At this time the baby is 5 – 5 inches tall. His back bone and small muscles begin to strengthen. Now the facial expressions of the child have become so developed that he starts offering eyebrows. His eyes also start working.
Also read: Foot pain may increase in Pregnancy 17th Week
Can hear your voice
Your baby’s ears are now developed and he can now hear your voice. Even in studies it has been found that the voice that babies hear in the womb, they recognize it even after birth. At this time, pregnant women should listen to melodious music as it gives pleasure to the child along with the mother.
Also read: Pregnancy 16th Week means ‘honeymoon period’ of your pregnancy
What to eat in the fourth month of pregnancy
Whatever you eat, it will be straight for your baby, so take a balanced and nutritious diet during this month.
- Fiber: Pregnancy is constipated so include fiber in your diet. Eat whole grains, oats and green vegetables.
- Fatty acid: Essential fatty acids reduce the risk of premature labor, low birth weight, and mental and intellectual retardation in infants. Include omega 3, 6 and 9 omega fatty acids in the diet. Take tuna, dry fruits and olive oil.
- Dairy Product: You and your baby will still need calcium. To strengthen baby’s bones, drink one liter of milk a day.
- Fruit: Eat fresh fruits for the supply of vitamins and minerals. They contain plenty of water and fiber. Eat seasonal fruits.
- Iron: An infant developing at this time needs more iron. The mother’s body also needs three to six liters of extra blood in pregnancy. Add dry fruits, lentils, eggs and whole wheat products to your diet.
.
Leave a Reply