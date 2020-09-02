A few days ago, cricketer Virat Kohli shared the news of his wife Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy with fans on social media. Virat had also shared a picture with Anushka in this post, showing Anushka’s baby bump.

Looking at this picture, it is being speculated that Anushka is four months pregnant. Know how much your baby has developed in four months of pregnancy and how it looks at this time.

Feel the kick At the time of ultrasound, if you look carefully, you will know whether there is a boy or a girl. Apart from this, now you can also start feeling the child's kick.

Light leads to sensitivity In the first week of the fourth month, or sixteenth week, the baby's eyes start moving to the side and he can feel light even when his eyes are closed.

White layer on the skin A white layer begins to form on the baby’s skin. This is called vernix cassiosa. It protects the skin from amniotic fluid and helps to bring it to the birth canal at the time of delivery.

Eyes start working At this time the baby is 5 – 5 inches tall. His back bone and small muscles begin to strengthen. Now the facial expressions of the child have become so developed that he starts offering eyebrows. His eyes also start working.

Can hear your voice Your baby's ears are now developed and he can now hear your voice. Even in studies it has been found that the voice that babies hear in the womb, they recognize it even after birth. At this time, pregnant women should listen to melodious music as it gives pleasure to the child along with the mother.