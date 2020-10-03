21st week development The baby is 10 inches tall and weighs 398 grams. The baby is still getting nutrition from placenta but its digestive system is also developing. Pancreas have started making food-breaking enzymes to digest. The small intestine is also absorbing nutrients from the amniotic fluid. Also Read: Labor Pains May Start Like Pregnancy 21st Week

22nd week The baby has grown a little over 10 inches and weighs 476 grams. Tears have started forming in the eyes of the baby. The child is growing rapidly and now needs more calcium for bone growth. Now the child's hand can move on its own. He can touch the other hand with his one hand.

Baby development in the 23rd week The baby will be 11 inches tall and weigh 565 grams. Baby's muscles have become stronger and now they are more active than before. Now you can feel the baby movement more than before. At this time, the baby's brain is developing rapidly. By the 23rd week the baby's eyes may start responding to the light.

Baby development in the 24th week This week the baby is about 12 inches tall and weighs 665 grams. Right now the baby is developing rapidly and its weight is also increasing. Child's lungs have started to form. The inner part of the baby's ear is constantly developing. By 24th the baby can start listening.

25th week Your seventh month has started from here. This week, the baby is 31.8 cm tall and weighs 778 grams. Hair has started coming on the baby's head. Light hair has also started coming on the body. The baby's liver blood cells first started to form and in the 21st week, bone marrow also started working. After the 24th week, bone marrow has started to form predominantly blood cells in the baby's body. The baby's ability to smell has been developed. Now he can smell and smell the amniotic fluid. There are four stages of lung development and the second stage is completed.

