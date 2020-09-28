Anushka’s pregnancy craving As soon as he shared the photo of French Fries on Instagram, people started saying that Anushka is craving French Fries in pregnancy. Anushka is in the second quarter of her pregnancy and this is the time when pregnancy craving begins. Let’s know what is the effect of eating french fries in pregnancy.

Fried Potatoes in pregnancy Potatoes are good for complete embryonic development. You can include them in pregnancy diet in a healthy way. However, pregnant women should avoid eating potatoes by frying them and fried snacks like French fries should not be eaten in large quantities. This can lead to obesity, gestational diabetes and pregnancy related problems. Also read: Pregnant Anushka Sharma should take such a diet for four months

French Fries before Conceiving According to a study published in Diabetologia, women who eat a large amount of fried food before getting pregnant have a higher risk of gestational diabetes. This research was done on fifteen thousand women. Researchers found that women who ate fried seven or more times a week had a 88% lower risk of gestational diabetes than women who ate it once a week. Also read: When should you be pregnant at the age of 29 like Anushka Sharma?

Method of rescue According to the researchers, pregnant women can eat foods with low glycemic index as an alternative. Eating green vegetables, whole grains and pulses instead of two servings of potatoes every week is beneficial. Pregnant women who make these changes in their diet are able to reduce their intake of potatoes in a week, which reduces their risk of gestational diabetes by 9 to 12%. Click to read this news in English

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are in Dubai these days. These star couples are going to be parents soon. Virat and Anushka share their pictures on social media. Recently, Anushka shared her photo on Instagram eating French fries.