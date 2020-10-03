Anushka Sharma is very sad and angry hearing the cases of rape coming one after the other. Anushka has shared a long post about the safety of women.

Anushka wrote, ‘In our society a male child is seen as a’ privilege ‘. But the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed unfairly and with a very old-fashioned view. The thing that is special is that you give proper care to your boy so that he respects the girls. As a parent towards the society, it is your responsibility, so do not consider it a privilege.

Anushka further wrote- ‘Gender of the child does not make you privileged, but it is your responsibility to raise your son so that women feel safe here.