A tremendous match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday in which RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs. Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings of 90 not out. Anushka was overjoyed to see Virat’s tremendous performance and gave the cricketer a flying kiss.

On Anushka’s flying kiss, Virat looks at Anushka with a laugh. This cute moment of both was captured on camera. Photos and videos of both are going viral on social media.

Please tell that Anushka wore a blue color dress during this, in which her baby bump was also seen. Pregnancy glow was also visible on his face.

What a picture, What a moment. !! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma ❤️ !! pic.twitter.com/50deNd1djS – CricketMAN2 (@ man4_cricket) October 10, 2020

Fans are sharing the moment of Anushka and Virat on social media, giving credit to Anushka for winning.

Actually, Anushka is trolled for it whenever Virat or his team performs poorly, so this time the fans are giving credit to Anushka for RCB’s win and Virat’s brilliant performance.